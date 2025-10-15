Saupins’ School students selected in sports trials

The 69th Taekwondo School National Trials were organised by the Education Department of Chandigarh at Sports Complex, Sector 56. Mannat of Class X of Saupins’ School, Chandigarh, has been selected for the U-19 Girls National Championship, which will be held soon in Jammu & Kashmir. The 69th Karate School National Trials were organised by the Education Department of Chandigarh at Ankur School, Sector 14. Bhoomi (Class X, U-17 Girls) and Bhavi (Class X, U-19 Girls) have been selected for the National Championship. Panshul Tayal (Class VIII, U-17 Boys) and Sehaj Pratap (Class XI, U-19 Boys) have also been selected for the National Championship, which will be held soon in Pune, Maharashtra. These all students will represent Chandigarh. In chess, Sarvesh Rana of Class VI has secured second position in the SGFI (School Games Federation of India) Chess Trials (U-14) conducted at GMHS-38D, Chandigarh. Anvi Gupta of Class VIII bagged the third position in the U-14 girls event held at GGMSSS-20B, Chandigarh. The event was organised by the Department of Education, Chandigarh. Sarvesh and Anvi will both be representing Chandigarh in the 69th SGFI National Chess Championship, scheduled to be held in Ranchi in December 2025.

