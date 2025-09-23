SBI Foundation announces scholarship

SBI Foundation has launched the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025. The programme will empower 23,230 meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds across India, nurturing the next generation of leaders and nation-builders. Additionally, as a continued effort to support the young minds of the nation, SBI commits ?90 crore towards scholarship in FY26. Instituted in 2022, the SBI Asha Scholarship stands as a testament to SBI’s unwavering commitment to the dreams and aspirations of young Indians. The scholarship covers students from Class IX onwards up to postgraduate programmes, offering financial assistance ranging from ?15,000 to ?20,00,000 annually per year till the completion of course in which the scholar has been selected. Dedicated categories have been designed to support schoolchildren (classes IX to XII), undergraduate and postgraduate students at NIRF top 300 or NAAC A rated institutes / colleges, scholars at IITs and IIMs, students pursuing medical courses, students aspiring to study abroad, SC/ST students pursuing master’s and higher education abroad at Top 200 QS ranking universities.

