Home / The School Tribune / SBR DAV players shine in Chess, Punjab School Games

SBR DAV players shine in Chess, Punjab School Games

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:12 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
Students of SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, excelled in the District-level Chess Competition and the Punjab School Games. In the District Chess Competition, organised by the District Chess Association at Vivekanand World School, Ferozepur, three talented students of the school demonstrated exceptional skills and secured positions for the State-level Championship. In the Open Category, Gurkomal Kaur bagged the second position, while Vansh Kumar achieved the fifth position. In the Under–15 Girls Category, Harveer Kaur earned the second position. The school’s athletes also gave a commendable performance in the Punjab School Games. In the zonal level, the school bagged 18 gold, seven silver, and four bronze medals. In the district-level, the team won 10 gold, six silver, and four bronze medals.

