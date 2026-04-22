SBR DAV Public School celebrates birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj was celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm at SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai. A special morning assembly was organised to mark the occasion. The programme commenced with floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Hansraj, followed by a ‘Vedic havan yajna’. Teachers and students actively participated by offering oblations and chanting Vedic mantras for peace and prosperity. Chairman Amrit Lal Chhabra conveyed his heartfelt blessings and extended best wishes to all, urging students to follow the ideals of Mahatma Hansraj and dedicate themselves to selfless service and nation-building. Principal Jasvinder Kaur highlighted the invaluable contributions, sacrifices, and dedication of Mahatma Hansraj, inspiring students to imbibe his values in their lives. Various competitions, including a calligraphy competition and a quiz based on his life, were organised for the students. Winners securing first, second, and third positions were felicitated with prizes.

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