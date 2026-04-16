icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai celebrates Baisakhi

SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai celebrates Baisakhi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:54 AM Apr 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai celebrated the vibrant festival of Baisakhi with great enthusiasm and cultural spirit. For Classes I & II, the tiny tots added special charm to the celebration as they came dressed in beautiful Punjabi attire and presented lively folk dances, spreading joy and festive spirit. For Classes III to VIII, a Folk Song Competition was conducted, where talented students from all houses mesmerized everyone with their soulful voices and traditional Punjabi performances. For Classes IX to XII, a unique Turban Tying Competition was organized. Students displayed remarkable skill, discipline, and understanding of tradition. Principal Mrs. Jaswinder Kaur appreciated the efforts of students and teachers, stating that such celebrations not only preserve our cultural roots but also build confidence and creativity among students.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts