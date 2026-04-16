SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai celebrates Baisakhi

SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai celebrated the vibrant festival of Baisakhi with great enthusiasm and cultural spirit. For Classes I & II, the tiny tots added special charm to the celebration as they came dressed in beautiful Punjabi attire and presented lively folk dances, spreading joy and festive spirit. For Classes III to VIII, a Folk Song Competition was conducted, where talented students from all houses mesmerized everyone with their soulful voices and traditional Punjabi performances. For Classes IX to XII, a unique Turban Tying Competition was organized. Students displayed remarkable skill, discipline, and understanding of tradition. Principal Mrs. Jaswinder Kaur appreciated the efforts of students and teachers, stating that such celebrations not only preserve our cultural roots but also build confidence and creativity among students.
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