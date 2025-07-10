DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / The School Tribune / SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, Principal gets Rabindranath Tagore National Award

SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, Principal gets Rabindranath Tagore National Award

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jaswinder Kaur, Principal of the school, has been conferred with the Rabindranath Tagore National Award by the Education Excellence Conclave, an initiative supported by the Ministry of Ayush. The award recognises her outstanding contributions and dedicated service in the field of education. The award ceremony, held at Park Plaza, Chandigarh, was attended by several renowned educationists and dignitaries from across the country. Jaswinder Kaur’s leadership has been instrumental in the school’s consistent progress in both academic performance and overall student development. Speaking on the occasion, dignitaries praised her for her visionary approach, commitment to educational excellence, and tireless efforts in nurturing young minds. Under her guidance, the school has emerged as a leading institution in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts