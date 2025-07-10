SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, Principal gets Rabindranath Tagore National Award

Jaswinder Kaur, Principal of the school, has been conferred with the Rabindranath Tagore National Award by the Education Excellence Conclave, an initiative supported by the Ministry of Ayush. The award recognises her outstanding contributions and dedicated service in the field of education. The award ceremony, held at Park Plaza, Chandigarh, was attended by several renowned educationists and dignitaries from across the country. Jaswinder Kaur’s leadership has been instrumental in the school’s consistent progress in both academic performance and overall student development. Speaking on the occasion, dignitaries praised her for her visionary approach, commitment to educational excellence, and tireless efforts in nurturing young minds. Under her guidance, the school has emerged as a leading institution in the region.

