SCERT tells Haryana board to hold exams, private schools fume

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 1

In an interesting turn of events in the ongoing row over the conduct of the board exams of Class VIII for all government and private schools being run in the state, the State Council of Education Research Training (SCERT), Gurugram, has now entrusted the task to the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) for conducting the regular exams of the students of classes V and VIII, pleading the BSEH possesses the expertise to hold such exams.

Significantly, the development came some days after the government withdrew the power and authority given to the BSEH to hold board exams for classes V and VIII. It also notified the SCERT as "Academic Authority" and that the regular examinations would be held in accordance with the amendments made in Section 16 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

"It was done in view of the separate petitions filed by private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the Punjab and High Court challenging the state’s move to conduct the board exams of Class VIII in all schools, including the ones affiliated to the CBSE and other boards, through the BSEH," said sources.

Ved Prakash Yadav, vice-chairman, BSEH, said they would formulate a policy to hold the board exams of classes V and VIII on behalf of the SCERT.

Sunil Bajaj, deputy director, SCERT, said the SCERT was basically an academic authority to prepare curriculum, design papers and do other academic activities, hence an agency was needed to conduct the exams.

“Since the BSEH holds the expertise in conducting various exams, eligibility/entrance tests; hence we have authorised the BSEH as an agency to conduct regular examination of the students of classes V and VIII with certain conditions,” he added.