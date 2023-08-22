Scholar Public School, Rajpura

The school organised public speaking activities — Category l (Class Vl-Vlll) declamation and Category ll (Class lX-X) debate competition. The competition was judged by a three-panel jury. Chairman TL Joshi and Director Sudesh Joshi appreciated the skills of students and activity in charges Mishu Sharma and Sangeeta. Principal Bharti said such activities helped in enhancing communication skills of students.
