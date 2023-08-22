Scholar Public School, Rajpura

A fun-filled day began for the little scholars of pre-nursery as they started the day with an enthusiastic participation in the morning circle time and movement session. The little children can be seen taking keen interest in a ‘flour tracing activity’ with their peer group. The activity helped them to develop fine motor skills, improve hand-eye coordination and build confidence.
