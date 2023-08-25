Scholar Public School, Rajpura

Students of Class I and II participated in a poetry competition. They got an opportunity to exhibit their talent and confidence. The competition inspired the young poets to come forward and recite on stage. The students came up with different poems and recited them with great fondness and zeal.
