Scholars Public School, Rajpura

The school celebrated Independence Day. A colourful and vibrant cultural programme was organised where in all the participants expressed patriotism with zeal. Students of the primary wing were dressed like freedom fighters. Students of the senior wing presented a skit to pay homage to the freedom fighters. A beautiful group dance was performed on the theme of patriotism. School Chairman TL Joshi and Director Sudesh Joshi motivated the students to grow up as responsible and conscientious citizens of India. Principal Bharti asked the students to pledge that they would strive to make India a place where peace and harmony prevails.

#Rajpura