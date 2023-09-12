Scholars Public School, Rajpura

Students of the school celebrated Janmashtami. Students of the kindergarten section came dressed as Radha and Krishna. A colourful programme was organised by the children and staff of the school. Students presented songs, dance performances and a short role play. An awareness on Janmashtami, the mythological stories on Krishna, Radha, Kans – through plays and narrations — were presented. The students were overjoyed when they broke the ‘dahi handi’ (pot of butter and curd).
