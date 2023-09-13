Scholars Public School, Rajpura

Students of the school bagged the Best Fighter Trophy in the fourth Jalandhar Cup Open Taekwondo Championship 2023 that was organised in La Blossoms School, Jalandhar. 350 students from various schools of Uttarakhand, Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab participated in the event. Participants of Scholars Public School won six gold, six silver and three bronze medals. Khushamveer, Lovepreet Singh, Kairav Sharma, Yuvraj Thakur, Mehak and Parmeet won gold. Suryansh Joshi, Ajay, Tanveer, Harminder, Manpreet and Maninder won silver, while bronze medals were won by Ramanpreet, Kavish and Parmeet Kaur. School Chairman Tarsem Joshi was specially honoured on the occasion. School Director Sudesh Joshi congratulated all the winners for their extraordinary achievement. School Principal Bharti appreciated the efforts of coach Rakesh Kumar and extended her warm wishes for the future endeavours.
