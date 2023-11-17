Scholars Public School, Rajpura

Two students of the school won the grand finale of ‘Kisme Kitna Hai Dum’, a popular TV show being organised by the DD Punjabi channel. The participants showcased their skills under various categories like dance, drama, singing, instruments and much more. Ashmeet Singh (Class VI) won the first position in the Shabad Kirtan category. Prabhjot Singh (Class VIII) displayed immense talent in the category of instruments and enthralled the audience by playing tabla.

#Rajpura