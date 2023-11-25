Scholars Public School, Rajpura

The school’s athletes won silver medals in the CBSE North Zone-2 Taekwondo Championship and they’re now heading to the CBSE National Championship. The event saw participation from over 1,200 players representing various states and Union Territories, including Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh. School students who won medals are: Amsha (Under-14 Girls), Mehak (U-17 Girls), Kavish (U-14 Boys), Ajay Kumar Chouhan (U-17 Boys), Parmeet Singh (U-19 Boys).

