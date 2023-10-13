Scholars Public School, Rajpura, hosts Roboticshala Olympiad

The school hosted its first-ever Roboticshala Olympiad — an inter-school robotics model making competition — on its campus. The event aimed to promote STEM education, foster creativity and encourage collaborative learning among students from various schools of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir. The theme for this year’s competition was “Usage of technology as an aid to mankind”. Participants were challenged to create robotics models that addressed real-world issues related to sustainability, environmental conservation, and technological innovation. The event commenced with an inspiring inaugural ceremony, where members of the School Managing Committee, teachers, and participants gathered to celebrate the spirit of innovation and collaboration. Students from participating schools showcased their innovative robotics models, demonstrating their technical skills and creativity. A panel of experienced judges, including Rishi Kumar, Lecturer from DAV College, Jalandhar, and Amrinder Singh Walia, mechanical engineer from Thapar College, evaluated the models based on creativity, technical complexity, relevance to the theme, and presentation skills. The competition concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where winners were felicitated for their outstanding efforts and creativity. The winners were Cambridge Global School, Rakhra. Students of Scholars Public School with their innovative model bagged the second prize and the third position was taken by Greenfield Senior Secondary School, Kangra.

