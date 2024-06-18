Scholarship Round-up

NextGen Edu Scholarship 2024-25
Buddy4Study in collaboration with EY Global Delivery Services is inviting applications through NextGen Edu Scholarship 2024-25- a social impact initiative. Class XI students enrolled in private or government schools across India are eligible to receive financial support for their studies.
Eligibility: Students studying in Class XI at any private/government school across India are eligible to apply. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 60% in their Class X. They must have an annual family income up to Rs 3 lakh from all sources.
Details: Rs 15,000
Deadline: June 26,2024
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcse/EYGDS1
FAEA Scholarship 2024-25
FAEA Scholarship 2024-25 is an opportunity offered by the Foundation for Academic Excellence and Access (FAEA) to Class XII pass or first-year undergraduate students pursuing degrees in Arts, Commerce, Science, Engineering, or other technical and professional fields at any Indian institution.
Eligibility: Open for Class XII students or first-year undergraduate students enrolled in a programme offered by a recognised university, institution, or college in Indi. Applicants must belong to a socially and economically disadvantaged community, categorised as SC, ST, OBC, or BPL.
Details: Tuition fees, maintenance allowance or hostel/mess charges and other allowances
Deadline: June 30, 2024
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcse/FAEA2
Eternal University's Fully-Funded BCA Programme for Aspiring Young Women 2024-27
Eternal University in collaboration with NavGrurkul and Sri Badrika Ashram, invites applications for its BCA programme from Class XII pass female students domiciled in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and neighbouring states.
Eligibility: Open for female Indian nationals between the age of 16 and 28 years. Applicants must be domiciled in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, or neighbouring areas, and have passed Class XII from a recognised institution. Students must be willing to pursue a BCA program at the university and have an annual family income of not more than Rs 6 lakh.
Details: A waiver of Rs 3.25 lakh towards tuition fees, accommodation, food, and a laptop for the course duration
Deadline: June 30, 2024
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcse/BCAY1
Inputs courtesy - buddy4study.com
