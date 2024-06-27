Scholarship Round-up

Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2024-25

An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society to help them fulfill their academic dreams.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in Classes XI, XII, general graduation (BCom, BSc, BA, etc.), diploma and ITI courses at recognised institutions are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Details: Up to an amount ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 or 80% of course fees (whichever is less)

Deadline: 15-09-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcse/TCPS27

Applications invited forAshoka Young Changemakers Cohort 2024

Bangalore: Ashoka Innovators for the Public (India), which supports the country’s largest network of social entrepreneurs and young changemakers, has started accepting applications from India for the 2024 edition of their Young Changemakers cohort.

The Ashoka Young Changemakers Programme focuses on the role of young people as influencers and co-leaders in helping different stakeholders in the society to become changemakers for the good of society.

The application deadline for this year’s cycle is on June 30, 2024.

Teen Changemakers (12-20 years of age) from across India working on impactful social ideas are eligible for the programme.

After initial rounds, a reputed selection panel will be involved in the final selection of these inspiring young changemakers.

The selected young changemakers will be exposed to a global platform where they shall be given access to co-leadership boot camps, partnerships, public speaking platforms, exposure visits, strategic allies and more opportunities to groom themselves to be the influencers of youth culture in India.

For more information visit www.ashoka.org.