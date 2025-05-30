Scholastic Book Fair at Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 43-A, Chandigarh

The school organised a three-day Scholastic Book Fair aimed at providing exposure to students and fostering a love for reading. The event, featured a wide range of books catering to diverse age groups and interests, encouraging students to develop a lifelong reading habit. The book fair was a vibrant and engaging event where students, parents, and teachers explored an extensive collection of books, including educational material, fiction, and non-fiction titles. A paediatrician camp was also organised on the day of the Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM). The camp, conducted by Dr Vijay, a renowned paediatrician from Motherhood Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44, Chandigarh, provided expert medical advice and addressed health-related concerns of students and parents.

