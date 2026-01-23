DT
Home / The School Tribune / School bids farewell to Class X students

School bids farewell to Class X students

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:23 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
Smart Wonders School, Mohali, bid a warm and heartfelt farewell to its Class X students, celebrating the outgoing batch in an elegant event themed “Arabian Night”. The day was a vibrant blend of tradition, glamour, and emotion, marking the culmination of the students’ memorable journey at the school. The programme began with a ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a welcome address by Vice-Principal Raina Chona. A melodious musical performance by Class IX students added charm to the opening, reflecting the strong bond shared between the batches. The farewell was enlivened by a series of captivating performances, including a ramp walk, dance, music, and interactive rounds, where Class X students showcased confidence, creativity, and grace. A nostalgic video presentation, “Down the Memory Lane – A Tribute to Class X”, evoked heartfelt emotions as it revisited cherished school memories. The prestigious titles of ‘Mr SWS 2026’ and ‘Ms SWS 2026’ were awarded to Vardhan Narang and Bhavya Mahajan, respectively. Additional titles recognising various talents and qualities were also conferred, making the event even more special and memorable. Principal Ruchika Sharma addressed the gathering, encouraging students to step into the future with confidence, values, resilience and extended blessings and best wishes to the outgoing batch. The programme concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by the Head Boy and Head Girl, expressing gratitude to the school management, teachers, and peers for their unwavering support. Tokens of love and appreciation were presented to the students, symbolising the strong bond they share with the institution.

