School bids farewell to Class XII students

The spirit of ‘Aangan-e-Vidaai’ came alive as Doon International School, Mohali, bid a grand farewell to the Class XII students. The programme commenced with a warm welcome for Principal Ira Bogra, with a bouquet. Class XI students took the centre stage, bringing the day to life with vibrant decorations and heartfelt performances, including dance, music, comedy, and a nostalgic PPT presentation that celebrated years of shared memories. The title ceremony saw students receive titles, including ‘Spark of the Eve’, ‘Old is Gold’, etc. The Principal bestowed her blessings on the outgoing students, assuring them of the school’s continued support as they transit to the next chapter. She encouraged the students to stay true to their principles and to uphold the discipline and moral standards that define their alma mater. Shubhkarman Kaur and Shubham Mishra were adjudged ‘Ms Doon’ and ‘Mr Doon’, respectively. The day’s spirit gave way to a ceremonial cake cutting, marking the end of the formal programme, followed by a lavish lunch and a high-energy transition to the dance floor, where the celebration truly came alive.

Advertisement