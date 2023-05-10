School cabinet sworn in at SIS Public School, Mohali

Investiture ceremony of the new Students’ Cabinet was held at the school recently. A march past was presented by NCC cadets and students of all the four houses — Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibjada Jujhar Singh, Sahibjada Zorawar Singh, Sahibzada Fateh Singh. Students performed yoga asanas. School Principal conferred badges and sashes to school head boy, head girl, house captains and vice captains. They took pledge to abide by the cabinet’s duties with integrity. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu guided the students' council to be a role model for other students. School director Ms Pawandeep Kaur Gill, School Director advised the students to imbibe values of punctuality, dedication and discipline.