School conducts investiture ceremony

To inculcate leadership qualities among students and to provide them with a first-hand experience of the responsibilities and functioning of an administrative body, Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir School, Ratwara Sahib, conducted its investiture ceremony for the academic session 2025–26. Following a rigorous and transparent selection process involving interviews and evaluations, the School Prefectorial Board was formed. The ceremony commenced with pride as the newly appointed leaders were bestowed with their responsibilities in a solemn and prestigious event. The occasion was graced by Director Jaswant Singh, Principal Ritu Oberoi, Vice-Principal Manjeet Kaur Mavi, and Headmistress Renu Bhatia. The dignitaries presented badges, sashes, and flags to the student leaders amid thunderous applause and cheers from the gathered students and staff. The event concluded with words of encouragement from the school leadership, inspiring the students to lead by example and fulfil their roles with sincerity and dedication.

