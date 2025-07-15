DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / The School Tribune / School conducts investiture ceremony

School conducts investiture ceremony

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

To inculcate leadership qualities among students and to provide them with a first-hand experience of the responsibilities and functioning of an administrative body, Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir School, Ratwara Sahib, conducted its investiture ceremony for the academic session 2025–26. Following a rigorous and transparent selection process involving interviews and evaluations, the School Prefectorial Board was formed. The ceremony commenced with pride as the newly appointed leaders were bestowed with their responsibilities in a solemn and prestigious event. The occasion was graced by Director Jaswant Singh, Principal Ritu Oberoi, Vice-Principal Manjeet Kaur Mavi, and Headmistress Renu Bhatia. The dignitaries presented badges, sashes, and flags to the student leaders amid thunderous applause and cheers from the gathered students and staff. The event concluded with words of encouragement from the school leadership, inspiring the students to lead by example and fulfil their roles with sincerity and dedication.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts