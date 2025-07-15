School observes Guru Purnima

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sen Secondary Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa, observed Guru Purnima with devotion and reverence. President Pawan Garg conveyed his best wishes to all and secretary Ravinder Bansal encouraged students to follow the path shown by their gurus with discipline and dedication. A special morning assembly was organised to mark the occasion in which students from Class actively participated and presented speeches, shlokas, hymns and thoughts highlighting the significance of gurus in one’s life. Teachers and students paid floral tribute to Adi Guru Ved Vyas, expressing their respect and gratitude. Teacher Rajbir Sharma shared his thoughts, emphasising the invaluable role of a guru in shaping one’s life. Activity in-charge Poonam Sharma, Paramjeet Kaur, Kavita Laller, Saroj Saini, Anuradha Gupta, Deepak Mehta, Anuradha Sharma, Rekha, Amita and students also offered flowers and bowed in reverence.

