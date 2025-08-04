School of Eminence teams win sports competions

Football and kabaddi teams of School of Eminence for Girls, Jandiala Guru, won first and second place, respectively, at the 69th Bandala Zone-Level School Games 2025-26. Expressing joy at the achievement, Principal Jatinder Kaur said the school team of girls secured the first place in U-17 football and second place in U-17 and U-19 kabaddi competitions. “For them, the ground is more than a place to play. It brings them identity,” said Pratap Singh, PTI teacher. While congratulating the players and coaches for the remarkable achievement, Jatinder Kaur maintained the school’s commitment to provide the best possible facilities to nurture the talent of its students in the field of sports.

