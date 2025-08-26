School organises a lecture on moral values

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School Chapparchiri, organised a lecture on 'Moral Values and Personality Development' for classes X and XII. The session was conducted by Satnam Singh Salhopuri in association with Sri Sehaj Seva Society, Amritsar. In his inspiring address, Salhopuri emphasised the role of moral values in shaping an individual's character and guiding them towards a meaningful life. He also highlighted how personality development is rooted in discipline, humility and positive thinking. The session proved to be highly inspiring and enriching for the students, who were encouraged to apply these values in their daily lives. Vice-Principal Harmeet Kaur extended heartfelt thanks to Sri Sehaj Seva Society, Amritsar, for their valuable contribution in nurturing the moral and spiritual growth of students.

