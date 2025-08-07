School remembers Udham Singh

A special assembly was held at GMSSS MHC, Mani Majra, to commemorate the martyrdom day of Udham Singh. Students magnificently presented speeches, poems and facts about his life and sacrifice for the nation. Parents, along with their wards, enthusiastically participated in a quiz competition.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement