School secures 2nd position in CBSE Zonal Yogasna-II Championship

Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar, secured the second position in the CBSE Zonal Yogasna-II Championship. The school’s under-17 boys’ team delivered a stellar performance, demonstrating grace, discipline and exceptional yogic skills. Ujjwal, Agam, Priyansh, Ayush Arya and Devansh got selected for the national level championship. In the individual asanas’ (U-17) category, Ujjwal secured the fourth position. Principal Seema Kataria congratulated the students, saying they had shown how yoga instilled strength not only in the body but also in the spirit.

