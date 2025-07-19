DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / The School Tribune / School secures 2nd position in CBSE Zonal Yogasna-II Championship

School secures 2nd position in CBSE Zonal Yogasna-II Championship

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar, secured the second position in the CBSE Zonal Yogasna-II Championship. The school’s under-17 boys’ team delivered a stellar performance, demonstrating grace, discipline and exceptional yogic skills. Ujjwal, Agam, Priyansh, Ayush Arya and Devansh got selected for the national level championship. In the individual asanas’ (U-17) category, Ujjwal secured the fourth position. Principal Seema Kataria congratulated the students, saying they had shown how yoga instilled strength not only in the body but also in the spirit.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts