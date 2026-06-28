Dhakoli school celebrates International Yoga Day

The St Soldier Paradise Senior Secondary School, Dhakoli, celebrated International Yoga Day. Students and teachers gathered to perform a variety of asanas, including Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana, Padmasana, Vajrasana and Surya Namaskar, followed by pranayama exercises. The principal actively participated in and conducted the session, emphasising the benefits of yoga for physical and mental well-being. The event concluded with a pledge to practise yoga daily.

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