School students to step in as polling volunteers

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 14

School authorities of local town and surrounding villages have begun the process of deployment of students as volunteers for aiding persons with disability and other voters requiring assistance at each booth on the polling day on February 20.

Though the administration claimed to have already made necessary arrangements for the prevention of Covid at all booths, the volunteers would be provided face masks and sanitisers by the school authorities.

The process of enrolment of volunteers and necessary training came after orders to this effect were received from District Education Officer Sanjiv Sharma on Friday.

Principal MGMN Senior Secondary School Viney Goyal said 40 students of senior classes had been appointed polling volunteers by submitting their forms online at the Election Commission site today.

Similarly, other government and private schools of the region have also appointed volunteers from their schools. Several groups of volunteers deployed at separate polling stations are being given tips to handle eligible voters and offer their services during the polling process.

Investigations revealed that at least 70 volunteers are required for aiding eligible voters at 35 polling booths of the town.

Returning Officer-cum-SDM Harbans Singh said the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Kataria had roped in office-bearers of various educational and social organisations of the region to ensure deployment of at least two polling volunteers for the assistance of PWD (Persons with Disability), expectant mothers and other needy persons on the polling day.