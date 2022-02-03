raising eyebrows

Schools close, fairs on amid omicron surge in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Feb 3

Rufsa Hasina Afroze, a teacher and academic supervisor at a leading private school in Bangladesh's capital was relieved to see students return to its campus in September after it was closed for 543 days because of the pandemic.

It was only a brief respite from online learning. With the recent surge in coronavirus cases mostly because of the omicron variant, authorities have ordered the schools to close once more.

“It was not the same campus, but still we were happy to return,” she said. “During the whole period I missed my students and colleagues. It was a big challenge for me to adjust to the new reality." The closure initially was just for two weeks, until Feb. 6. But on Wednesday Education Minister Dipu Moni announced it was to be extended for another two weeks.

Many teachers and students are upset.

“Again, we have been confined, our children are not able to come to school. Omicron is spreading, so of course there is a valid reason,” Afroze said. “We have gone back to online classes. It is surely not satisfying. Without students, campus becomes lifeless.”

The school closures are raising eyebrows at a time when Bangladesh is still allowing business events like a month-long trade fair that began last month. Thousands of visitors have flocked each day to the exhibition of furniture, handicrafts, electronics and other goods, with scant regard for health guidelines.

An annual, month-long book fair is likely to open sometime in February in Dhaka, drawing thousands more visitors.

Experts say the lack of consistency is illogical and undermines pandemic precautions.

“If recreation centers and community centers are open, then ordering the educational institutions to be closed is contradictory, because educational institutions are rather more essential than recreation centers or trade fairs,” said Liaquat Ali, a biomedical scientist and advisor to the Dhaka-based Pothikrit Institute of Health Studies.

“So, I don't see any coordination in these orders,” he said.

Teachers at another school, in Dhaka's Moghbazar area, also were frustrated over having to restart online classes for their 500 students.

“Students just don't get the lessons the same way online as in the classroom. It's very important to use teaching materials to help them understand clearly," said Mizanur Rahman, a teacher at Provati Bidya Niketon.

It's not just about lessons in the classroom, he said.

“Students come to school and play with their mates. It develops their minds and increases knowledge. They are being deprived of these things and many more. They have become confined. They are under mental pressure. They seem to be a bit behind their usual state,” he said.

Ali said that so far, omicron is not wreaking havoc in Bangladesh and conditions are better than during the earlier wave of the delta variant.

Afroze says many of her school's 200 teachers and 2,000 students, most of them from affluent and upper middle-class families, are suffering various mental traumas from the pandemic.

“Our mental health is still under stress. Some students belong to nuclear families, their parents are busy at work, many have lost their dear ones and many families have suffered financially," she said.

“We were just recovering from distress,” she said. “Schools are closed again. But everything will depend on how the virus is behaving.” AP

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts
Punjab February 2: World Wetlands Day

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak
Haryana

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

