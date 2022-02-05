Schools for classes I to IX to reopen from Monday in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Feb 5
With new coronavirus cases declining, the Gujarat government on Saturday announced the reopening of schools for classes I to IX from February 7.
A circular issued by the Education Department said that considering the COVID-19 situation, government, private and grant-in-aid schools can resume offline education for classes I to IX from Monday.
But online teaching will also continue and students can choose between the two systems, it added.
Offline or in-person education had been suspended for these classes after the infections began to increase rapidly from December 2021.
Offline classes will be run in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government earlier, the circular said.
Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said in a tweet that the decision was taken after the issue was discussed with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and at the state's core committee amid declining new coronavirus cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu said he did not leave the BJP and joined the Congress ...
KCR stays away during PM's Telangana visit, cites fever
State BJP unit upset; sees it as an insult
Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday
He will address a virtual rally from Ludhiana at 2 pm
Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies
Baramulla gets two new constituencies - Kunzer and Tangmarg ...
FM Sitharaman exhorts India Inc to open up their purse for sustained growth
Budget presented on February 1 proposes that the concessiona...