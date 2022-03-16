Schools to lose registration if found involved in exam paper leaks

Mumbai, March 16
Maharashtra Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday said the state government will suspend the registration of schools if they are found to be involved in leaking question papers of Class X exams.
The school education minister was responding to a query by some members of the state legislative Council.
“If a school is found involved in Class X exam paper leak, then it will lose its registration. If a school allows students to copy answers during examinations, the department will not grant an exam centre there next time,” Gaikwad said.
The minister also informed the House that a school in Ahmednagar, which had allowed students to copy answers, will lose its registration. An official order will be released soon.
The school education department has already requested the home department to provide additional security, as every school now has an exam centre, the minister added.
