Schools to re-open for LKG, UKG students on March 14

Puducherry, Mar 11
With the Union Territory of Puducherry registering low or zero new cases of Covid-19 since recently, the territorial administration on Friday decided to resume LKG, UKG classes from March 14.
In a press release, Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said the classes were suspended because of the pandemic. The schools were ordered to adhere to standard operating procedures for safety.
Classes I to XII have already resumed, the release said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe
Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...
Co-pilot killed, pilot injured as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir
‘Cheetah’ helicopter crashed around 11:30 am while undertaki...
Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann elected Leader of AAP Legislative Party in Pun...
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony
The meeting also attended by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ...
3 flights bring back 674 students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy
Although there was no official word from the government abou...