Science and mathematics quiz organised

An Inter-House Science and Mathematics (SCIMAT) Quiz was organised at St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, to develop curiosity and critical thinking among students. Students of classes VIII-X participated enthusiastically as members of four teams — Tech Titans, Mind Masters, Genius Galaxy, and Maple Minds. The audience was equally impressed by the challenging and thought-provoking questions. Principal George S Shear appreciated the keen competition among the teams and encouraged students to participate actively in such activities. Team Genius Galaxy emerged as the winner.

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