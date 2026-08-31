Science Club activity at Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt

The school organised a captivating Science Club activity under the guidance of Principal Munish Jain to foster scientific curiosity, logical thinking and creativity. The programme featured “Coffee with Kanshiska”, an engaging interview with human organs, along with live experiments, demonstrations, a skit highlighting the misuse of science, poetry, nukkad natak and dance performances. Junior students dressed as eminent scientists, adding charm to the event. Coordinator Rashmi Gupta appreciated the efforts of students and teachers.

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