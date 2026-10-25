Science Congress heroes of MCM DAV school, Baghni

Students of MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni brought laurels to the institution with stellar performances at the 33rd District-Level Children Science Congress, held on October 16 at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Chari. In the Mathematics Olympiad (Senior Secondary category), Aanjanya clinched the first position, earning official selection to represent the district at the upcoming State-Level Children Science Congress. Meanwhile, in the Science Activity Corner (Senior category), Inayata secured the third position after delivering an impressive demonstration of practical scientific concepts before the panel of evaluators.

Advertisement