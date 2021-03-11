Science Day at Ryan school

Ryan International School, Dugri, observed National Technology Day. The day marks the importance of scientists and engineers in helping India achieve technological advancement to become a scientifically advanced country. A research activity was organised for senior wing students. They created and demonstrated informative presentations about Indian research scholars who had invented products or services that had contributed to the betterment of the country. The Headmistress, Shilpi Gurtu, also emphasised on the importance of the day and focused on how modern technology had saved human lives in the past two years.
