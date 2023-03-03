Science Day celebration at Mukand Public School, Yamunanagar

National Science Day was observed at the school and students were involved in various science-based activities to commemorate the discovery of “Raman Effect” by great physicist, Sir C.V Raman. Students of classes I and II enjoyed participating in the activity ‘Growing A Rainbow’ using colours, ‘Phases of Moon’ using Oreo biscuits, ‘Air has weight’ and coloured chromatography. For students of classes III, IV & V experiments on buoyancy, coloured rainbow in water, oil and water, lemon water and salt, baking soda and vinegar, etc were conducted. Students of Class V demonstrated these science experiments to their juniors in the presence of teachers in their respective classes. Principal of the school Monika Sharma observed the students during their hands-on experiments and appreciated them. Director Shashi Bathla motivated students and staff for their efforts.