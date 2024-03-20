Science exhibition at Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali

The school organised a science exhibition on its campus during the science week programme. Science exhibitions, lectures, seminars, and demonstrations of scientific experiments were a part of the science week at school. Students participated in quizzes and games designed to impart scientific knowledge. The programme was intended to instil a positive attitude, discipline and develop creative and innovative potential of young minds. The students displayed their scientific potential in diverse arenas revolving around themes of contemporary significance, namely, ‘Agriculture and food security’, ‘Sources of energy and their conservation’, ‘Transport and communication’, ‘Disaster Management’, ‘Health’, ‘Robotics’, and ‘Engineering sciences’. Students were at their innovative best as they designed automobiles, hovercraft, motorboats, metal detectors, echo rangers, rural air-conditioners, and earthquake impact detectors for tapping alternative sources of energy and new ways to conserve the conventional ones. The event gave a platform to students to give concrete dimensions to their ideas, from the zone of imagination to realism. School MD Karan Bajawa said the exhibition didn’t only kindle the scientific lamp of inquisitiveness in children but also further ignited the flame due to children’s exposure to a wide variety of scientific concepts, principles, and their application. Principal Parneet Sohal commended the students for evincing a keen interest in science and related subjects.

#Mohali