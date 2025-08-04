Science exhibition at St Lawrence International School

A science exhibition was organised at St Lawrence International School, Jagadhri. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students who showcased over 200 innovative science models and projects on themes like Water Purification, Rainwater Harvesting, Hydraulic Lift, Solar System, Seed Germination, Robotic Hand, Natural Disasters, and many more. Eminent educationist and Chairman Dr MK Sehgal highlighted the importance of nurturing scientific curiosity and problem-solving skills among students. The exhibition was inaugurated with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony and ribbon-cutting. Special guests included District Science Specialist Vishal Singhal, Yamunanagar BJP secretary Prabha Sagar, municipal councillor Reena Rastogi and Ashish Bansal. Chairperson Dr Rajni Sehgal stated that such events not only foster scientific thinking but also help dispel superstitions. She appreciated the efforts of the students and staff and encouraged continued innovation in future.

