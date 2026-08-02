Science Exhibition held at Sharda Sarvhitkari school

The Science Exhibition 2026-27 was successfully organised under the banner of the Prayas Sarvhit Science Club at Sharda Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh. Students enthusiastically presented models on diverse topics, including types of motion, electricity, atomic structure, the human heart, force of friction, sensors and light. The exhibits designed and prepared by the students reflected their sincere efforts, originality and practical understanding of scientific principles. Each participant confidently explained the working principle, applications and real-life relevance of their model. The exhibition was graced by the presence of Principal PS Khimta, who visited every exhibit, interacted with the students and appreciated their creativity, scientific temperament and confident presentations.

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