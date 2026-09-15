Science exhibition organised

Shivalik Public School, Patiala, organised a vibrant and inspiring science exhibition, providing students from classes III to XII with an excellent platform to showcase their scientific knowledge, creativity, innovation and presentation skills. Classes III-V enthusiastically participated through creative models and fancy dress presentations on themes such as energy conservation, reduce, reuse and recycle, natural phenomena, renewable sources of energy, different types of houses, say no to plastic, save water, solar system, layers of the earth and young scientists. Classes VI-VIII displayed a variety of innovative static and working models based on renewable sources of energy, biogas plant, volcano, radar, AC models, science and technology and biodiversity. Students also showcased their creativity through poster making and an engaging 'Ad Mad' show. Classes IX-XII presented advanced models and exhibits on themes including environmental challenges, emerging trends in science and technology, biotechnology, sustainable agriculture, space science, mathematics, chemistry, health and hygiene, computers and artificial intelligence. The exhibition created an atmosphere of curiosity, exploration and learning as students confidently explained their exhibits. The event was a wonderful celebration of scientific thinking, creativity and innovation, encouraging young minds to connect classroom learning with real-life applications and work towards a better and sustainable future.

Advertisement