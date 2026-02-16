Science made simple

Paper pattern

According to the CBSE examination scheme, the Class X Science theory paper is of 80 marks for 3 hours, while 20 marks are allotted for Internal Assessment.

Theory Question Paper Pattern (80 Marks):

• Section A: 1-mark questions (MCQs)

• Section B: 2-mark very short answer questions

• Section C: 3-mark short answer questions

• Section D: 5-mark long answer questions

• Section E: Case-based / source-based questions (4–5 marks)

The question paper includes:

• Conceptual and application-based questions

• Numericals (Physics & Chemistry)

• Chemical equations and its balancing

( Chemistry)

• Diagrams and labeling questions

• Case-study based

questions

• Assertion-Reason type questions

Units with highest weightage

Although CBSE does not release exact chapter-wise weightage every year, past trends show that

the following units are highly important and scoring:

High-Weightage Units:

Biology

• Life Processes

• Control and Coordination

• How do Organisms Reproduce

• Heredity and Evolution

• Environment & Natural Resources

Chemistry

• Chemical Reactions and Equations

• Acids, Bases and Salts

• Metals and Non-metals

• Carbon and its Compounds

Physics

• Light – Reflection and Refraction

• The Human Eye and the Colourful World

• Electricity

• Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Preparation tips

Effective preparation in Science requires concept clarity, regular practice, and revision.

Smart Preparation Strategy:

• Read NCERT textbooks thoroughly, including diagrams and examples.

• Understand concepts instead of rote learning.

• Practice numericals daily (especially in Physics and Chemistry).

• Practice chemical equation with proper naming (especially in Chemistry)

• Learn definitions, laws, and formulas accurately.

• Solve NCERT exercises, Exemplar problems, and previous year papers.

• Make short notes and formula sheets for quick revision.

Time-saving tips

• Focus first on high-weightage chapters.

• Memorize formulas, reactions, and definitions.

• Practice MCQs regularly.

• Use flowcharts and diagrams for quick learning.

• Revise short notes instead of rereading entire chapters.

In exam hall

• Read the question paper carefully during the first 15 minutes.

• Start with questions you are confident about.

• Attempt numericals step-wise for full marks.

• Draw neat and labeled diagrams wherever required.

• Do not spend too much time on one question.

• Keep 5–10 minutes for revision at the end.

How important are diagrams, numericals, and scientific terms in science?

• Diagrams and numericals together contribute 40–50% of scoring potential.

• Proper steps in numericals fetch full marks.

• Correct scientific terminology reflects conceptual clarity.

• Neat presentation creates a positive impression on the examiner.

• Regular practice of diagrams and numericals is essential for high scores.

Is NCERT enough

• Yes, NCERT is the most important book for CBSE Science.

• Most board exam questions are directly based on NCERT text, diagrams and examples.

• Exemplar problems and PYQs strengthen application skills.

• Reference books are useful only for extra practice.

• NCERT + Exemplar + PYQs + Sample Papers = Excellent Score

A word of advice

In the final days before the exam:

• Revise formulas, reactions, diagrams, and definitions.

• Avoid starting new topics at the last moment.

• Practice sample papers under time limits.

• Sleep well and stay calm.

• Trust your preparation and stay confident.

Tripping points

Some frequent mistakes include:

• Ignoring NCERT diagrams and activities

• Writing incomplete definitions or laws

• Not showing steps in numericals

• Avoiding long answer questions

• Poor labeling of diagrams

• Weak time management

• Avoiding these mistakes can improve the score by 10–15 marks easily.

Ashima, PGT (Biology) at Delhi Public School, Sangrur