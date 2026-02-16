Science made simple

Paper pattern
According to the CBSE examination scheme, the Class X Science theory paper is of 80 marks for 3 hours, while 20 marks are allotted for Internal Assessment.
Theory Question Paper Pattern (80 Marks):
• Section A: 1-mark questions (MCQs)
• Section B: 2-mark very short answer questions
• Section C: 3-mark short answer questions
• Section D: 5-mark long answer questions
• Section E: Case-based / source-based questions (4–5 marks)
The question paper includes:
• Conceptual and application-based questions
• Numericals (Physics & Chemistry)
• Chemical equations and its balancing
( Chemistry)
• Diagrams and labeling questions
• Case-study based
questions
• Assertion-Reason type questions
Units with highest weightage
Although CBSE does not release exact chapter-wise weightage every year, past trends show that
the following units are highly important and scoring:
High-Weightage Units:
Biology
• Life Processes
• Control and Coordination
• How do Organisms Reproduce
• Heredity and Evolution
• Environment & Natural Resources
Chemistry
• Chemical Reactions and Equations
• Acids, Bases and Salts
• Metals and Non-metals
• Carbon and its Compounds
Physics
• Light – Reflection and Refraction
• The Human Eye and the Colourful World
• Electricity
• Magnetic Effects of Electric Current
Preparation tips
Effective preparation in Science requires concept clarity, regular practice, and revision.
Smart Preparation Strategy:
• Read NCERT textbooks thoroughly, including diagrams and examples.
• Understand concepts instead of rote learning.
• Practice numericals daily (especially in Physics and Chemistry).
• Practice chemical equation with proper naming (especially in Chemistry)
• Learn definitions, laws, and formulas accurately.
• Solve NCERT exercises, Exemplar problems, and previous year papers.
• Make short notes and formula sheets for quick revision.
Time-saving tips
• Focus first on high-weightage chapters.
• Memorize formulas, reactions, and definitions.
• Practice MCQs regularly.
• Use flowcharts and diagrams for quick learning.
• Revise short notes instead of rereading entire chapters.
In exam hall
• Read the question paper carefully during the first 15 minutes.
• Start with questions you are confident about.
• Attempt numericals step-wise for full marks.
• Draw neat and labeled diagrams wherever required.
• Do not spend too much time on one question.
• Keep 5–10 minutes for revision at the end.
How important are diagrams, numericals, and scientific terms in science?
• Diagrams and numericals together contribute 40–50% of scoring potential.
• Proper steps in numericals fetch full marks.
• Correct scientific terminology reflects conceptual clarity.
• Neat presentation creates a positive impression on the examiner.
• Regular practice of diagrams and numericals is essential for high scores.
Is NCERT enough
• Yes, NCERT is the most important book for CBSE Science.
• Most board exam questions are directly based on NCERT text, diagrams and examples.
• Exemplar problems and PYQs strengthen application skills.
• Reference books are useful only for extra practice.
• NCERT + Exemplar + PYQs + Sample Papers = Excellent Score
A word of advice
In the final days before the exam:
• Revise formulas, reactions, diagrams, and definitions.
• Avoid starting new topics at the last moment.
• Practice sample papers under time limits.
• Sleep well and stay calm.
• Trust your preparation and stay confident.
Tripping points
Some frequent mistakes include:
• Ignoring NCERT diagrams and activities
• Writing incomplete definitions or laws
• Not showing steps in numericals
• Avoiding long answer questions
• Poor labeling of diagrams
• Weak time management
• Avoiding these mistakes can improve the score by 10–15 marks easily.
Ashima, PGT (Biology) at Delhi Public School, Sangrur