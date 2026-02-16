DT
PT
Science made simple

Science made simple

Testing Times Class X

article_Author
Ashima
Updated At : 06:54 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Group of Indian middle-school students sitting at their desks and focused on writing in their notebooks during class. Two girls in the front row are concentrating on their work, with other classmates studying in the background, showing a disciplined and engaged learning environment at an Indian school.
Paper pattern

According to the CBSE examination scheme, the Class X Science theory paper is of 80 marks for 3 hours, while 20 marks are allotted for Internal Assessment.

Theory Question Paper Pattern (80 Marks):

• Section A: 1-mark questions (MCQs)

• Section B: 2-mark very short answer questions

• Section C: 3-mark short answer questions

• Section D: 5-mark long answer questions

• Section E: Case-based / source-based questions (4–5 marks)

The question paper includes:

• Conceptual and application-based questions

• Numericals (Physics & Chemistry)

• Chemical equations and its balancing

( Chemistry)

• Diagrams and labeling questions

• Case-study based

questions

• Assertion-Reason type questions

Units with highest weightage

Although CBSE does not release exact chapter-wise weightage every year, past trends show that

the following units are highly important and scoring:

High-Weightage Units:

Biology

• Life Processes

• Control and Coordination

• How do Organisms Reproduce

• Heredity and Evolution

• Environment & Natural Resources

Chemistry

• Chemical Reactions and Equations

• Acids, Bases and Salts

• Metals and Non-metals

• Carbon and its Compounds

Physics

• Light – Reflection and Refraction

• The Human Eye and the Colourful World

• Electricity

• Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Preparation tips

Effective preparation in Science requires concept clarity, regular practice, and revision.

Smart Preparation Strategy:

• Read NCERT textbooks thoroughly, including diagrams and examples.

• Understand concepts instead of rote learning.

• Practice numericals daily (especially in Physics and Chemistry).

• Practice chemical equation with proper naming (especially in Chemistry)

• Learn definitions, laws, and formulas accurately.

• Solve NCERT exercises, Exemplar problems, and previous year papers.

• Make short notes and formula sheets for quick revision.

Time-saving tips

• Focus first on high-weightage chapters.

• Memorize formulas, reactions, and definitions.

• Practice MCQs regularly.

• Use flowcharts and diagrams for quick learning.

• Revise short notes instead of rereading entire chapters.

In exam hall

• Read the question paper carefully during the first 15 minutes.

• Start with questions you are confident about.

• Attempt numericals step-wise for full marks.

• Draw neat and labeled diagrams wherever required.

• Do not spend too much time on one question.

• Keep 5–10 minutes for revision at the end.

How important are diagrams, numericals, and scientific terms in science?

• Diagrams and numericals together contribute 40–50% of scoring potential.

• Proper steps in numericals fetch full marks.

• Correct scientific terminology reflects conceptual clarity.

• Neat presentation creates a positive impression on the examiner.

• Regular practice of diagrams and numericals is essential for high scores.

Is NCERT enough

• Yes, NCERT is the most important book for CBSE Science.

• Most board exam questions are directly based on NCERT text, diagrams and examples.

• Exemplar problems and PYQs strengthen application skills.

• Reference books are useful only for extra practice.

• NCERT + Exemplar + PYQs + Sample Papers = Excellent Score

A word of advice

In the final days before the exam:

• Revise formulas, reactions, diagrams, and definitions.

• Avoid starting new topics at the last moment.

• Practice sample papers under time limits.

• Sleep well and stay calm.

• Trust your preparation and stay confident.

Tripping points

Some frequent mistakes include:

• Ignoring NCERT diagrams and activities

• Writing incomplete definitions or laws

• Not showing steps in numericals

• Avoiding long answer questions

• Poor labeling of diagrams

• Weak time management

• Avoiding these mistakes can improve the score by 10–15 marks easily.

Ashima, PGT (Biology) at Delhi Public School, Sangrur

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

