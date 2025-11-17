Science symposium held

St Xavier’s International School, Zirakpur, hosted a science symposium for 12 Tricity ICSE schools to foster scientific attitude. The winners were Saupin’s School, Panchkula (AI and Jobs), St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh (Collage Making on Microorganisms), and St Xavier’s, Zirakpur (3D Printing in Medicine Presentation).
