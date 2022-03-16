Scienterrific Breakthroughs

Try imagining life without science? What if Newton had never discovered gravity? Or the light bulb was never invented? Science affects us all, from the moment we wake up, all day long, and through the night. Our digital alarm clock, the weather report, the bus you ride in, your cell phone, the antibiotics that treat your sore throat, the clean water that comes from your faucet, and the light that you turn off at the end of the day have all been brought to you courtesy of science. The modern world would not have existed without it. Let us have a look at the major strides made by scientists in diferent fields:

Designed by: Anu Prashar