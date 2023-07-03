Scouts and Guides attend camp at KV, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh

Trititya Sopan Camp was successfully conducted by the school. On the second day of the camp, Scouts and Guides were tested on various parameters. They were trained to tie various types of knots. Dushyant Kumar, General Manager, OCF, Chairman, KV, OCF, was the chief guest of the grand camp fire. Subhash Chander, Principal, KV, Sector 31, was also one of the special guests. Children from various KVs presented incredible performances. The chief guest applauded the zeal and the enthusiasm of the young Scouts and Guides and emphasised on the need to include millets in the diet to be physically fit. Third day began with an all-faith prayer. Oral and written tests were taken by LOCs. Director of the camp KS Pathania blessed all the participants.
