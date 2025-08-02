DT
Scouts and Guides camp

Scouts and Guides camp

PM SHRI KV, Dharamsala Cantt.
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:11 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
The school's Cubs and Bulbul and Scouts and Guides Units conducted 'Pravesh and Pratham Sopan Testing Camp' on the premises under the guidance of trained cub masters, flock leaders, scout masters and guide captains. The event commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony and a motivational address by Principal Sunil Chauhan. The testing included scout promise and law, scout sign, salute, motto, flag hoisting and folding, first aid and health rules among others. Successful candidates were recommended for admission into the Scout Brotherhood and were promoted to 'Pratham Sopan' as per Bharat Scouts and Guides guidelines.

