Scouts and Guides fraternity felicitated

Adventure met discipline at GD Goenka Public School, Mohali, as the Scouts and Guides fraternity was felicitated for their remarkable commitment and spirit. The ceremony celebrated exploration, teamwork, resilience, and the hands-on learning that shapes responsible young citizens. Students from grades VI to IX were acknowledged for their active participation in hiking, trekking, training for the outdoor survival skills, leadership tasks and community service initiatives.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement