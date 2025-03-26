DT
SD Model Senior Secondary School, Karnal

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 26, 2025 IST
A graduation ceremony was organised for the students of Class II in the auditorium at the school. A colourful programme was presented by children. The programme started with ‘Gayatri Mantra’. The children mesmerised the audience by presenting a welcome dance. Head of the school management committee Rahul Katyal and other dignitaries congratulated the children. Rahul Katyal gave a message to the children that “when you move forward, many obstacles come in front of you, but only those who move forward without caring about them are able to reach their destination. This achievement is only one step, they still have to conquer mountains.” He said, “No matter how much the lack of resources is, if your intentions are strong, you will definitely get success.” Principal Amita Singh said such events develop the art of learning in children.

